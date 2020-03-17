BidiPass (BDP) Price Down 44.3% This Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. BidiPass has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $813,973.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00056199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.67 or 0.04000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018467 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,380,532 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

