Bill.com Holdings’ Quiet Period Will End on March 24th (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Bill.com’s (NASDAQ:RVMD) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 24th. Bill.com had issued 14,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 13th. The total size of the offering was $238,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Bill.com’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $17,430,000.00.

About Bill.com

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

