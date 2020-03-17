BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 420.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,976 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up 2.7% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 0.25% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $37,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,537,577.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,980. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.91. 309,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,863. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -515.73 and a beta of 1.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

