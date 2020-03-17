BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.25. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.