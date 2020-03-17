Bismuth Trading Down 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $534,836.20 and approximately $1,729.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008378 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

