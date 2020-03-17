BitBall Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One BitBall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 626.4% higher against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $67,811.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,764,894 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

