BitBar (BTB) Market Cap Hits $54,102.68

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00022750 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $54,102.68 and approximately $105.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBar alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,593.12 or 2.20447002 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 45,221 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.