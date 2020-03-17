BitBay (BAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,847.00

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, BitBay has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar. One BitBay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. BitBay has a market capitalization of $22.57 million and approximately $10,847.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005983 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

