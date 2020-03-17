Bitblocks Hits Market Capitalization of $172,745.86 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded 41% lower against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $172,745.86 and $8,459.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00033225 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00108206 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000834 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.85 or 1.00182100 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00085576 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000798 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000185 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 222,135,765 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

