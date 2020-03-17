BitCapitalVendor Tops One Day Volume of $80,833.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $80,833.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00066716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.03987905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,399,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

