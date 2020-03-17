Bitcloud (BTDX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $58,431.76 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,710,636 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.