Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.0250 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $460,434.87 and $21.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000149 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

