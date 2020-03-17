Bitcoin Interest Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $89,865.01 and approximately $25.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 53% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00470073 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00116877 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00092936 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002701 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002484 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 326.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

