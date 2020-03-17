Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Tops $2.04

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00038886 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $280,136.45 and $15,478.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003693 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000540 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 137,483 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

