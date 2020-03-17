Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 340.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 775.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00010689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Nanex, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 340.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $5,461.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00475147 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00117166 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00090467 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002678 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002560 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 351.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Nanex, Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, Exrates, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

