Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 40.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $117.26 or 0.02222885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, OTCBTC, Bitfinex and Binance. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $1.95 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 406.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00193721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00105637 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,333,065 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Upbit, Coinsquare, Kucoin, MBAex, DragonEX, Bitrue, YoBit, Bit-Z, FCoin, Bittrex, Koinex, BX Thailand, Hotbit, Binance, Gate.io, Poloniex, SouthXchange, CoinEx, Kraken, Bibox, CoinZest, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Bitkub, Indodax, Korbit, WazirX, OTCBTC, IDAX, CoinBene, OKEx, BigONE, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, Coinbit, Bitfinex, Coinsuper and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

