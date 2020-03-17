BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $339,654.12 and $17,245.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Exmo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00473340 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00116866 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00090551 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1,256.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002680 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002565 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 360.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,553,172,719 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

