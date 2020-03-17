Blacer Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00343384 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002334 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

