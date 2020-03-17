BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0192 on Top Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $7,948.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00020596 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,837,193 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

