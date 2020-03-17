Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.15% of Blackstone Group worth $53,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

BX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. 18,706,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,945,397. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

