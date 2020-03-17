Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,975 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,903,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 46,210 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

NYSE MIC opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.99%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

