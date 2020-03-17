Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 8,935 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

MPC stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

