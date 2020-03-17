Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 57,709 TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on THS. William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

