Blair William & Co. IL Buys 13,147 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 258.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Amedisys worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,630,000 after buying an additional 57,572 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $8,660,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.16 per share, with a total value of $306,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,966.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,129 shares of company stock worth $4,439,923. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys stock opened at $137.21 on Tuesday. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

