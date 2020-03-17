Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,113,000 after buying an additional 168,532 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76.

