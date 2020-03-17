Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Stericycle stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.