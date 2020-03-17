Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

