Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.57 Million Stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $2,438,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,376.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $101.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.92. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

