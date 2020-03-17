Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

