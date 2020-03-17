Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 10,588 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 136.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.86.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.53. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $142.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.