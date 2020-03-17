Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 18,982 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

Anaplan stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $63.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rob Ward sold 48,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $2,161,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,807.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,150,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,411 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,106 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

