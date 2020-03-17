Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 4,215 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.02 and a 52-week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,200,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,492,460.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,461. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.