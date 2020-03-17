Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,151 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.73 and a 200-day moving average of $156.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

