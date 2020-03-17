Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,393 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Avery Dennison by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average is $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.30.

In other news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

