Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,176 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

