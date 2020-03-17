Blair William & Co. IL Sells 22,719 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,719 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $4,472,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,321,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,944,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.

Shares of WES opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane bought 340,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Ure purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

