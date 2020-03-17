Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 152,100 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of Bed Bath & Beyond at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 30,324 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $2,516,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 944,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.28 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of BBBY opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

