Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 58,545 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Corning by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Corning by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Corning by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Shares of GLW opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

