BLAST (BLAST) Trading Down 22.8% This Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $118,573.33 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006053 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000082 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,697,437 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

