Blockpass Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,137.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 44% against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $137,089.50 and approximately $4,137.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 402.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.02248312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00192720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

