Blockport One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,893.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Blockport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Blockport has a market cap of $856,264.68 and approximately $11,893.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018583 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 404.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.02222307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00192672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035337 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

