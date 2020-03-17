BlockStamp Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00005258 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $3,105.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 48% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00182183 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000601 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006194 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003661 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,814,058 coins and its circulating supply is 26,271,092 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

