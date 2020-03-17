Bloom (BLT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $721.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $721.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 400.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.02218244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00192781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035264 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, AirSwap and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

