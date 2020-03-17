Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,099,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,530.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $96,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,253 shares of company stock worth $4,660,986 in the last three months. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.02.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.