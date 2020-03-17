Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $14.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 264.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of BE traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,874,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,735. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $3,099,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $70,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 660,253 shares of company stock worth $4,660,986 in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,989,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,961,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,369,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 97,927 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

