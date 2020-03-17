Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 452.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of BE stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $722.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.99. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $3,099,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 660,253 shares of company stock worth $4,660,986 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 642.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 1,819,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 74,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

