Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BPMC. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $9.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $209,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,183. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,381,000 after buying an additional 29,612 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

