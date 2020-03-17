Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $89.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $74.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

Shares of BPMC traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,759. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,210,183 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 549,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,024,000 after purchasing an additional 41,536 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,919,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

