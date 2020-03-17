Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:BRG traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 482,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 164.35, a current ratio of 164.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 18.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

