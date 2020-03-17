Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Cap Hits $1.87 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $1.87 million and $131,667.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 54% against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $5.60 and $10.39.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00056199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.67 or 0.04000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018467 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,620,178 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $51.55, $32.15, $10.39, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $7.50, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

